Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $242,083,000. Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,367,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,218,000 after buying an additional 947,221 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after buying an additional 665,100 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,154,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after buying an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG opened at $65.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIG. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

