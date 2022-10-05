Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $811,000 Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of National Grid by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,041,000 after buying an additional 75,723 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,025,000 after buying an additional 242,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,231,000 after buying an additional 889,963 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of National Grid by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,923,000 after buying an additional 59,947 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 645,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,636,000 after buying an additional 19,887 shares during the period. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.00.

NYSE NGG opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $80.20.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

