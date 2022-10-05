Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $855,000 Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 500.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 581.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $276.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $308.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.49 and a 200-day moving average of $277.88.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.72. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

