Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

APLE stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $81,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 493,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,037.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.