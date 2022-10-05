British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 4,800 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,800 ($58.00) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BATS. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($47.12) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,780 ($45.67) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,088 ($49.40).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 3,258.50 ($39.37) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,386.60. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,645 ($44.04). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,391.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,398.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.