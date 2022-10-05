Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after buying an additional 510,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,403,800,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Broadcom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,279,276,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $479.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $514.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $443.64 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

