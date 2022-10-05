Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Price Target Cut to $5.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $5.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $738.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 64.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 846.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,811,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,085,000 after buying an additional 1,620,453 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,435,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 527,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 387,665 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 671,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 273,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

