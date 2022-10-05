Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,781 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $40,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $152.46 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.40 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.63.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 63.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

