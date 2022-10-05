Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) and Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Financial Survey

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) and Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Broadstone Net Lease and Empire State Realty OP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadstone Net Lease 29.28% 4.22% 2.52% Empire State Realty OP N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and Empire State Realty OP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadstone Net Lease 0 3 1 0 2.25 Empire State Realty OP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 28.87%. Given Broadstone Net Lease’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Broadstone Net Lease is more favorable than Empire State Realty OP.

This table compares Broadstone Net Lease and Empire State Realty OP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadstone Net Lease $382.88 million 7.46 $102.43 million $0.73 22.59 Empire State Realty OP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Broadstone Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty OP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.0% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Broadstone Net Lease beats Empire State Realty OP on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of September 30, 2020, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 627 properties in 41 U.S. states and one property in Canada across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail property types, with an aggregate gross asset value of approximately $4.0 billion.

About Empire State Realty OP

(Get Rating)

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.