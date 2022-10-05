Brokerages Set Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Target Price at $2,219.17

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,219.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Adyen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,806.12) to €2,070.00 ($2,112.24) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from €2,300.00 ($2,346.94) to €1,500.00 ($1,530.61) in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adyen from €2,625.00 ($2,678.57) to €2,540.00 ($2,591.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Adyen Price Performance

Adyen stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02. Adyen has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

