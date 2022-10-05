Brokerages Set Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Price Target at $316.70

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $316.70.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMP. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $277.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

