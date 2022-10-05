Brokerages Set Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Target Price at $2.60

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2022

Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTXGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptinyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Aptinyx Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Aptinyx stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. The company has a current ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aptinyx

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Aptinyx by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 150,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 116.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 305,988 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 70.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 48,476 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.