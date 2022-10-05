Brokerages Set Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Target Price at $2.60

Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptinyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of Aptinyx stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. The company has a current ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Aptinyx by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 150,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 116.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 305,988 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 70.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 48,476 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

