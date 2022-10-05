Brokerages Set Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT at $2,550.37

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,550.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,759.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,907.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2,016.16. Booking has a one year low of $1,626.22 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,778,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,371,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Booking by 320.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,486,000 after acquiring an additional 138,379 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

