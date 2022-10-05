Brokerages Set Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) PT at $67.71

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.71.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCOI shares. KeyCorp upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $51,822.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $742,656.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.53, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.78. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.25%.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.