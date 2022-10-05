Brokerages Set CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target at $11.00

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $300.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 47.2% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

