Brokerages Set Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT at $61.73

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.42.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $514,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,881,096.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $933,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,311,266.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $514,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,881,096.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,759 shares of company stock valued at $5,568,504. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Trading Down 1.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,405 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3,287.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,489,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,845,000 after buying an additional 1,445,969 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,117,000 after buying an additional 1,424,936 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after buying an additional 332,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,971,000 after buying an additional 307,394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $55.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.85.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. The company had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3029.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.