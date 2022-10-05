Brokerages Set IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target at $136.79

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.79.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 141,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $4,997,759.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 64,239,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,713,127.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762 in the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IAC in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in IAC by 9,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in IAC by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.51. IAC has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $158.81.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that IAC will post -13.12 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

