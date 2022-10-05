Brokerages Set IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Target Price at $53.00

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on IGMS. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $970.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of -0.41. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $67.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07.

Insider Activity at IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 8,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $198,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,489 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $901,138.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Loberg purchased 5,821 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $114,208.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,684.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $622,107. Insiders own 55.96% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,460,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 415,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,290,000 after purchasing an additional 376,832 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 368,089 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 684.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 70,899 shares during the period. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

