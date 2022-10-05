Brokerages Set Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Price Target at $107.00

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.50.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingredion

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 6,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $83.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.44. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ingredion will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.35%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Further Reading

