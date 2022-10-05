Brokerages Set Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Target Price at $33.41

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.41.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR opened at $27.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $175,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 851,235 shares in the company, valued at $23,843,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $702,313. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 74,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 22,730 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth $4,583,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at $237,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

