Brokerages Set Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) PT at $22.78

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.78.

PEB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $15.29 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.70%.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

