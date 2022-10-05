Brokerages Set SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Target Price at $146.63

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 4.8 %

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $113.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.82. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.39. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $100.36 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $1,102,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,727,592.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 28,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,248 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 253,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after acquiring an additional 82,455 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5,989.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 24,976 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2,668.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 19,323 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

