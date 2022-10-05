Brokerages Set SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) PT at $13.36

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $5.40 on Friday. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $362.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.39 million. Analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at $679,882,702.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $207,873,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after buying an additional 5,068,034 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,840,000 after buying an additional 1,336,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,215,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,383,000 after buying an additional 59,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,883,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after buying an additional 811,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

