Brokerages Set Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Target Price at $122.79

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.46.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WLK shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Westlake in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Westlake from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares in the company, valued at $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Westlake Price Performance
NYSE:WLK opened at $92.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. Westlake has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 18.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Westlake Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.
About Westlake
Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.
Read More
