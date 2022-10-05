Brokers Offer Predictions for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $9.75 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.50. The consensus estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ current full-year earnings is $9.61 per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JBHT. Barclays reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT stock opened at $168.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

