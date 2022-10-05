Brokers Set Expectations for Akouos, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akouos in a report released on Thursday, September 29th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin expects that the company will earn ($2.70) per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akouos’ current full-year earnings is ($2.55) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Akouos’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKUS opened at $7.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $259.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -1.48. Akouos has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

Akouos ( NASDAQ:AKUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Akouos by 28.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,381,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 743,208 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akouos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,884,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 109.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 478,209 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Akouos in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

