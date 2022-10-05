Brokers Set Expectations for Akouos, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akouos in a report released on Thursday, September 29th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin expects that the company will earn ($2.70) per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akouos’ current full-year earnings is ($2.55) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Akouos’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.
Akouos Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AKUS opened at $7.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $259.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -1.48. Akouos has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $11.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Akouos by 28.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,381,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 743,208 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akouos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,884,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 109.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 478,209 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Akouos in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter.
Akouos Company Profile
Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akouos (AKUS)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.