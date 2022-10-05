Brokers Set Expectations for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley expects that the medical research company will earn $3.02 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $10.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.33.

CRL opened at $213.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $449.34. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,228.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International



Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

