BSC Station (BSCS) Price Up 23.3% This Week

BSC Station (BSCS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. BSC Station has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and approximately $525,261.00 worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSC Station coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BSC Station has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BSC Station Profile

BSC Station was first traded on April 18th, 2021. BSC Station’s total supply is 420,389,685 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation and its Facebook page is accessible here. BSC Station’s official website is bscstation.org.

Buying and Selling BSC Station

According to CryptoCompare, “BSC Station (BSCS) aims to build a Full-Stack DEFI with NFT Auction on the Binance Smart Chain. It will become economy infrastructure for DeFi and NFT powered by Binance Smart Chain. The Infrastructure for DeFi & NFT Powered by BSC.BSCS operates on top of existing blockchains Binance Smart Chain that is designed to offer maximum value to consumers and institutions. Binance Smart Chain has solved the problem of infrastructure in the context of BSCS’s product, and that BSCS represents the ideal use case to leverage the technologies offered by its platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSC Station should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSC Station using one of the exchanges listed above.

