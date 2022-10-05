BT.Finance (BT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $64,464.00

BT.Finance (BT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, BT.Finance has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BT.Finance has a total market capitalization of $48,245.00 and $64,464.00 worth of BT.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BT.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000964 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BT.Finance Profile

BT.Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. BT.Finance’s total supply is 250,279 coins. BT.Finance’s official Twitter account is @btdotfinance. BT.Finance’s official website is bt.finance.

BT.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BT.Finance is a smart DeFi yield aggregator based on ethereum ecosystem, targets the best and sustainable yield for tokens.The Vaults are divided into 3 pools as Stable Profits Pool, High Yield Pool and Smart Hybrid Pool to all users with various risk tolerances. The BT Vault v1 is to earn $CRV $SUSHI $PICKLE $BADGER $LDO $BAS $MIS $FXS from other excellent DeFi yield aggregators and platforms, thanks for their innovative products and hard work.Security is its first priority, BT.Finance will have insurance fund to buy insurance from Defi insurance platforms such as Nexus Mutual and Cover Protocol besides the peckshield security audit.The project is launched by the community, it will run with Dao that is governed by the vote of the community. BT.Finance invites senior people in the blockchain industry and fund managers to serve as a strategist and economic advisers to the development team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BT.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BT.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BT.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

