BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,633 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,183 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 6,106.1% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 347,976 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after purchasing an additional 342,369 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.3% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 64.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 849,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after purchasing an additional 331,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

