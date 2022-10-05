BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 436 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,556,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,642 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $201.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $184.94 and a one year high of $369.69.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.47.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

