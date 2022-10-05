BTC Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of ASML by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of ASML by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of ASML by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Up 7.7 %

ASML opened at $465.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $506.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.41. The company has a market capitalization of $190.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $412.67 and a 52 week high of $881.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Argus began coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $708.10.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

