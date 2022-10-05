BTC Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 470.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after buying an additional 49,448 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. UBS Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.29.

ServiceNow Stock Up 5.1 %

NOW stock opened at $411.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a PE ratio of 452.25, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $446.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.69. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $367.71 and a one year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,534.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,534.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,146,557. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

