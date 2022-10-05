BTU Protocol (BTU) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week

BTU Protocol (BTU) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $11.37 million and $9.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010747 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00144663 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $356.32 or 0.01779668 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com/en. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest.

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.