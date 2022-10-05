BunnyPark Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $166,952.00 (BP)

BunnyPark (BP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, BunnyPark has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One BunnyPark coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. BunnyPark has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $166,952.00 worth of BunnyPark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BunnyPark Coin Profile

BunnyPark is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. BunnyPark’s total supply is 93,481,744 coins. The official website for BunnyPark is www.bunnypark.com. BunnyPark’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BunnyPark

According to CryptoCompare, “BunnyPark is a DeFi + NFT project deployed on Binance Smart Chain. The program focuses on NFT SaaSization and product standardization to allow more variety of NFT gameplay, product rules and application value to be output in a series of standard smart contracts.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BunnyPark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BunnyPark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BunnyPark using one of the exchanges listed above.

