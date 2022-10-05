Busy DAO Price Hits $0.0043 (BUSY)

Busy DAO (BUSY) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Busy DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Busy DAO has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $131,169.00 worth of Busy DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Busy DAO has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Busy DAO Coin Profile

Busy DAO launched on March 4th, 2021. Busy DAO’s total supply is 255,000,000 coins. Busy DAO’s official Twitter account is @Busy_Technology and its Facebook page is accessible here. Busy DAO’s official website is busy.technology.

Buying and Selling Busy DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Busy DAO is a decentralized distributed solution leveraging blockchain technology in multiple cases. In the first case, a decentralized platform for freelancers will be built. The Web 3.0 engine will be distributed to everyone who will see an advantage in it through smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Busy DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Busy DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Busy DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

