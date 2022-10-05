Butterfly Protocol Price Up 44.2% Over Last 7 Days (BFLY)

Butterfly Protocol (BFLY) traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Butterfly Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges. Butterfly Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $33,546.00 worth of Butterfly Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Butterfly Protocol has traded up 44.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Butterfly Protocol Coin Profile

Butterfly Protocol was first traded on January 26th, 2021. Butterfly Protocol’s total supply is 97,706,960 coins. Butterfly Protocol’s official Twitter account is @butterflyproto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Butterfly Protocol is www.butterflyprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Butterfly Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Butterfly’s vision is to establish a new era in domain name creation and ownership with the end goal being to create the future of the decentralized Internet for online users. Today, websites are constantly being blocked by hostile state actors. With Butterfly, the users' name lives on the blockchain forever and can't be taken down. The Butterfly Protocol takes control back from centralized authorities and gives it to the people who own the names. When someone acquires a domain name within the Butterfly Protocol, they own it forever or can sell it, lease it or give it away. But that is their choice.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Butterfly Protocol directly using US dollars.

