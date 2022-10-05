BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Down 6.4% in September

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 931,400 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 995,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 468,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on BYD in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get BYD alerts:

BYD Stock Performance

Shares of BYDDF opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92. BYD has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.17 and a beta of 0.47.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.