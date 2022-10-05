byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Short Interest Down 5.1% in September

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the August 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

byNordic Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of byNordic Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. byNordic Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00.

Institutional Trading of byNordic Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

About byNordic Acquisition

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

