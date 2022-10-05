Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.76

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.76 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.01 ($0.02). Byotrol shares last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,691,923 shares.

Byotrol Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.30 million and a PE ratio of -20.50.

Get Byotrol alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Byotrol news, insider Chris Sedwell bought 113,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,397.23 ($4,104.92).

Byotrol Company Profile

Byotrol plc develops and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Professional and Consumer. The company offers products against coronavirus; medical device cleaning and disinfection products; disinfectant for animal welfare and chlorine tablets; surface disinfection, skin disinfection, instrument and equipment cleaner, odor control, body spill, and chemical mixing station products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Byotrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byotrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.