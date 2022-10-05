Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Insider Sime Armoyan Sells 265,204 Shares

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) insider Sime Armoyan sold 265,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.25, for a total value of C$1,392,480.12.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Sime Armoyan sold 326,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.43, for a total value of C$1,771,060.20.

Shares of TSE CFW opened at C$5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of C$210.92 million and a PE ratio of -2.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.87. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.45.

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$318.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$316.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 1.2652074 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atb Cap Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.00.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

