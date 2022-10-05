Cambridge Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,997.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 4.5 %

AMZN opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.05.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

