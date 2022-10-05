Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 3,785 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $2,626,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 206,340 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 412,956 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $73,329,000 after purchasing an additional 46,953 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $146.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.45 and a 200-day moving average of $155.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.13.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

