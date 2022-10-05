Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 16.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

CBOE stock opened at $119.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.07 and its 200 day moving average is $117.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

