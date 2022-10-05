Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSS. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 441.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Stock Performance

IUSS opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 52 week low of $29.97 and a 52 week high of $41.39.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

