Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.07 Million Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 112.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 85.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.68. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGN shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Articles

