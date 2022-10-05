Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 211,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,439,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after buying an additional 133,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.62.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.