Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 272.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,555,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835,559 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $65,040,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $11,353,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,716,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 897,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,144,000 after acquiring an additional 174,638 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $49.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.09.

