Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,490 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

About Equinor ASA

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.