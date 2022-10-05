Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth about $184,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $46.28 and a 12-month high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 35.54%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

